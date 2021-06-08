China says it wants to 'strengthen dialogue' with other South China Sea claimants

MANILA - China said Tuesday it wants to “strengthen dialogue and consultation with parties concerned” in the South China Sea maritime disputes, urging the Code of Conduct on the sea to be finalized soon.

During the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chongqing, China, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi stressed the importance of properly managing differences and enhancing mutual trust.

It is China that has been ramping up militarization and island-building activities in the waters, drawing criticism from the international community over provocative actions.

“Noting that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should be reached at an early date, Wang said that China is ready to strengthen dialogue and consultation with parties concerned in the South China Sea, properly manage differences and enhance mutual trust,” state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report.

The meeting held on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of ASEAN and China’s dialogue relations was co-chaired by Wang and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

The Philippines serves as the current country coordinator for ASEAN-China relations.

Also in attendance was ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

During the meeting, Wang called for an upgrading of ASEAN-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership to “set a new benchmark for China-ASEAN cooperation."

He also called for a deepening of cooperation against COVID-19, saying “China will continue to play its role as a responsible major country” in providing vaccines to ASEAN countries, and strengthening cooperation “in vaccine research and development, production, procurement, vaccination, and supervision with other countries.”

Last month, Manila and Beijing held bilateral talks on the maritime dispute, which a Department of Foreign Affairs official had described as "friendly and candid."

It came amid the persistent presence of Chinese ships in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone within the disputed waters.

During the meeting, the Philippines asserted its "long-standing call for full respect and adherence to international law" such as the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the "final and binding" 2016 ruling by a UN-backed court that invalidated China's 9-dash line claim.

China, however, ignores the ruling and instead has continued to ramp up island-building and militarization activities in the waters, prompting other powers like the US and UK to conduct "freedom of navigation" exercises in the South China Sea.

