TOKYO/BEIJING - A total of four Chinese and Russian bombers on Tuesday jointly flew above waters near Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, with its Air Self-Defense Force scrambling fighter jets in response.

While there was no violation of Japan's airspace, the ministry conveyed its grave concerns to China and Russia through diplomatic channels, judging the move as a clear show of force.

According to the ministry, two Chinese H-6s joined two Russian Tu-95s in the Sea of Japan and flew together to the East China Sea.

In the East China Sea, the four bombers were also joined by what were believed to be two Chinese fighters.

The allies also carried out a joint aerial strategic patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Tuesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

The sixth joint patrol between the two countries comes amid increased military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, which seek to counter the international order led by the United States and other Western nations.

In November, Russian aircraft, including a Tu-95MS long-range strategic bomber, conducted patrols with Chinese H-6 bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

At that time, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response, with Tokyo conveying its concerns to China and Russia through diplomatic channels.

