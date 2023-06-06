CHONGQING, CHINA - Ibinida ang mga produktong Pinoy sa 5th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade o WCIFIT noong May 18-21 sa Chongqing Yuelai International Convention Center, Chongqing, China.

Ayon pa sa Konsulado ng Pilipinas sa Chongqing, ang WCIFIT ay tinaguriang pinakamalaking trade fair sa southwest China at ngayong taon nagmula ang exhibitors sa may 40 iba-ibang bansa at rehiyon. Mayroong 13 exhibition halls kabilang na ang iba-ibang international pavilions na ipinuwesto sa 180,000 square-foot expo area.

Sa pagtutulungan ng Konsulado sa Chongqing, Philippine Trade and Investment Center Shanghai, Office of Agriculture Counselor Beijing, at ng Philippine Department of Tourism Shanghai, ibinida sa Philippine pavilion ang mga produktong Pinoy mula sa 9 na kumpanya at 4 na travel agencies mula Pilipinas.

Mga lumahok sa 5th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade noong May 18-21

Ibinida sa trade fair ang Philippine durian bilang dagdag sa local consumer options kabilang na ang ilang Pinoy snacks, canned meat loaf, coconut milk, coconut water, biscuits, virgin coconut oil o VCO, banana chips at ang fresh at canned pineapples.

“Riding the momentum of Chongqing’s opening up as an international city through the 2023 WCFIT, we significantly expanded the range of Philippine offerings with a total of nine (9) companies joining us in this pavilion including travel agencies drumming up interest in Philippine tourism.

The ‘King of Fruits,’ the Philippine durian, was also a welcome addition to the selection of Philippine exports being promoted in China,” pahayag ni Acting Head of Post Adrian G. Miras.

Nag-alok din ng tour packages sa mga bisita para sa top destinations ng ‘Pinas tulad ng Cebu, Bohol at Boracay.

Ibinahagi rin nina PTIC Commercial Consul Mario C. Tani at Agriculture Counselor Ana Gracia Maria B. Abejuela sa mga bumisita sa PH pavilion ang ilang trade and investment opportunities sa Pilipinas.