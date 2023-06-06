Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hundreds of students and their families gathered at the Recognition Day of the group "For the Love of Youth" or "Fly" in Calgary.

The Fly Project, led by the non-profit organization "The Expert Collective" gives scholarships and resources to students in need of assistance.

"Our mission is to bridge immigration, education, and labor market gaps," said Lisa de Leon, who heads the group.

De Leon said her team joined the government's summer jobs program in 2021 and in 2022 so they can help students gain valuable skills and work experience.

The Fly Project was launched in August 2022.

Jeziah Altares was among those who joined the organization and is now the lead project and events coordinator of Fly.

"Being a leader of the community and working with the company for a while and doing school, I was able to get a scholarship through Fly," she said. "This goes to students who do an outstanding job in their community."

Fly was funded by the Canadian government under its Support for Student Learning program. It has since helped some 1,800 students in various parts of the country.

The project is ending in July. But De Leon said they hope to get more state funding so they can continue their work

"We will have many outreaches coming up," she added.