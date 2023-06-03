Over 200 dead, 900 injured in train crash in eastern India

NEW DELHI - More than 200 people died and about 900 others were injured in an accident involving multiple trains in eastern India on Friday evening, local media said.

Many passenger cars overturned after a train derailed and ran onto an adjacent track before colliding with at least one other train. The crash site is about 200 kilometers northeast of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state.

The number of dead and injured in the incident may increase as there are still people who remain unaccounted for, reports citing local authorities said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he is distressed by the accident. "Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

==Kyodo

