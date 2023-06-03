Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hollywood led the charge as thousands of union workers marched the streets of Downtown Los Angeles recently.

The Writers Guild of America, which represents television and movie writers, has been on strike for nearly a month now.

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

The group continues to negotiate with studios over their wages, royalty payments, and the use of artificial intelligence.

"The bosses, management, corporations, they must share the wealth we helped create," said Meredith Stiehm, WGA West president. "Until they do, we will hold the line."

But the writers may not be alone for much longer.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), also voted to authorize a strike.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, meanwhile, is nearing their contract negotiations.

Many of the same issues are expected to be on the bargaining table for all of the workers, who are part of one of California's biggest industries.

"It’s already tough in normal times and it's only getting worse," said Joy Regullano, SAG-AFTRA actress. "We gotta stop it now before things get out of control with AI and streaming and all the ways they’re taking advantage of us."

As writers continue to hit the streets, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, said it offered "generous" increases in compensation to writers.

But there has been no schedule for talks so far between the writers and the studios.