Filipino nurses in Smyrna put together dance numbers or went solo on stage for the Philippine Nurses' Association of Georgia's talent event.

Myrna Gacusan, president of the PNA-Georgia, said the friendly competition was their way of honoring health workers who continue to face challenges every day.

“We should be able to cater to nurses' needs on what they need," she said. "So having fun out of our usual job is a big change for us.”

The judges included the highly acclaimed Filipino concert pianist Marites Fernandez, who shared it was hard picking a winner.

“It’s wonderful," Fernandez said, "for them to be able to put together a number, especially for a group. But I'm really impressed and there’s a diversity of talent.”

In the end, it was Ria Rowell who took the top prize for her singing performance.

A recent survey by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing shows about 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left their workplace due to stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings added that about 800,000 plan to leave in the next five years because of stress, burnout, or retirement.

For now, the Filipino nurses say they are here to stay, especially if they can find ways to have fun together.