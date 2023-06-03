Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hundreds of Filipinos gathered in Toronto's Earl Bales Park for a boodle fight organized by the Pinoy Canada Group.

Content creators traveled from various provinces to participate in the event, which marks the start of the Filipino Heritage Month in Toronto.

Jonats Miguel, organizer of the boodle fight, said the event is a good opportunity for content creators like him to connect with others.

"If we connect with more content creators, they will share their knowledge and the outcome will be better," he said. "We want to show Filipinos in Canada that we are united."

Miguel touted the boodle fight as the biggest in Canada, with a set-up of 50 tables where volunteers served different kinds of Filipino food, such as the famous lechon or roasted suckling pig.

"There is a need for connection with our culture," said Jeffrey Tan, a volunteer. "This shows the Bayanihan spirit. Friendships are formed here."

Michael Kerzner, solicitor general of Ontario and a provincial member for York-Centre, also joined the celebration.

Kerzner said he supports the promotion of Filipino culture, especially during the Filipino Heritage Month.

"I'm more than happy to see hundreds of thousands of people from all over the city come out this year and see something truly special," he added.

The organizers plan to continue hosting more boodle fights in other Canadian provinces such as in British Columbia and in Alberta.