People in the Mall watching Her Majesty, The Queen and The Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace shown on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. Britain is enjoying a four-day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

LONDON – People from different parts of the UK and other parts of the world – including Filipinos and British-Filipinos – descended on the Mall and lined up around the Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, for her 70 years on the throne.

The official celebrations started on Thursday, June 2, as the country embarked on 4-day celebration.

"Kasi bihira na mangyari ito sa ating lifetime. I’m so proud to be here, to show love of country as well, because this is our adopted country," said Anna-Luisa Crespo.

Newlyweds Suren Quitor and Chelzy Lyn Torres timed their civil wedding this bank holiday weekend so they could also celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

“I’m here to watch the parade for the Jubilee. Sa sobrang tagal na nila, ngayon lang uli magkakaroon ng Jubilee for the Queen, said Quitor.

“I’m here to get a glimpse of the Queen. This is the first royal event na pwede naming ma-witness,’’ said Torres.

At 10 a.m., the Trooping of the Colour kicked off, headed by the Battalion Irish Guards, more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division, hundreds of army musicians, and 240 horses.

A royal gun salute was fired during the parade.

The Queen was accompanied by the Duke of Kent for her first balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace for the celebrations. It was also the first glimpse of the 96-year-old monarch, who is being honored for her 70 years of service to the country, the Commonwealth, and the Realms.

“Long reign to the queen,” cheered Filipina Holace.

“Kasi sa 20 years ko dito, ngayon lang ako makakapanuod ng ganito, said another Filipina, who has waited for the Trooping of the Colour at the Mall.

After the Queen's birthday parade and Trooping, the working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham palace with the Queen.

The controversial Sussexes Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew were excluded from the balcony.

The flypast was orchestrated by 70 aircraft, that soared over the palace. The crowds cheered and clapped when the aircraft formed 70 on the sky.

In the evening, in accordance with royal jubilee tradition, more than 1,500 beacons will be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories to form a “chain of lights.” Fifty-four beacons will be lit in capital cities across the Commonwealth.

The “principal beacon,” will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace by Prince William on the command of the Queen, who will appear at Windsor Castle.

The ceremony will also be attended by royal family members at about 9:25 p.m. and the proceedings will be broadcast on BBC One.

FOUR DAYS OF JUBILATION

The following days will be equally busy but it is not expected that the 96-year-old queen will be present in all the events.

On Friday morning, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Members of the royal family, with select guests, are expected to be present at the ticketed event, with the newly restored and the country’s largest church bell, to be ringing for the service.

On Saturday, apart from the Derby at Epsom Downs, which will also be broadcast live, the Platinum Jubilee Party will be held at 8 pm. World-class acts from celebrities and singers, such as Elton John, Alicia Keys, Stefflon Don, Craig David, and Andrea Bocelli are among the stars performing.

This concert at Buckingham Palace is expected to draw some 22,000 people, including royals and 5,000 key workers.

The 4-day celebrations will culminate on Sunday but it is expected to end with a bang.

More than 10 million people across the UK are expected to attend lunch events as part of the “big jubilee lunch”. Outside the UK, more than 600 lunches have been planned across the Commonwealth.

At 2:30 p.m., the gold state carriage, led by the sovereign’s escort but not carrying the Queen, will lead a pageant on a 3 km route up the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

The pageantry will involve more than 10,000 people, including military, volunteers, performers, and key workers.

