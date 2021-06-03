Pope picks Filipino archbishop as new apostolic nuncio to Israel, Cyprus

Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana from Naga City is the new Apostolic Nuncio to Israel and Cyprus and Apostolic Delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine. Screenshot from the YouTube channel of Pontificio Collegio Filippino

MANILA - Pope Francis has chosen Filipino Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana as Apostolic Nuncio to Israel and Cyprus and Apostolic Delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine.

The Holy See made the announcement at noon in Rome (6 p.m. in the Philippines).

Yllana is currently serving as the Holy See's apostolic nuncio to Australia since his appointment in 2015.

He succeeds Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is the new apostolic nuncio to India.

Aside from acting as the pope's ambassador, the apostolic nuncio also plays a huge role in the appointment of bishops in the country where he is serving.

A native of Naga City, the 73-year-old archbishop entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1984. He earned his Doctor juris utriusque (Doctor of both laws: civil and church) at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.

Previously, he served at the pontifical representations in Ghana, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Lebanon, Hungary and Taiwan.

It was in 2001 when Pope John Paul II appointed him as apostolic nuncio to Papua New Guinea. The future saint consecrated Yllana as archbishop in 2002 at the St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican, naming him as the titular archbishop of Montecorvino.

Since then, he worked as apostolic nuncio to various countries including Solomon Islands, Pakistan, and Congo.

Yllana's appointment came as tension flare up between Israel and Palestine. The recent spate of violence between the two saw more than 200 people dead before the announcement of ceasefire.

RELATED VIDEO: