Watch more News on iWantTFC

CAMBODIA - Nagdaos ng isang bowling tournament ang Filipino community sa Cambodia. Hindi lang ito tagisan ng galing sa nasabing sport paraan din ito ng pagrerelax at bonding ng mga Pinoy.

“Malaking tulong po ito sa Filipino community specifically na they are away from their home, they are away from their families. That’s one way of relaxing with fellow kababayans na talaga naman kapag nagkakasama-sama nandoon po ang saya,” kwento ni Samahan ng mga Pilipino sa Cambodia Chairman Raul Belgica.

Huling nagkaroon ng bowling tournament dito pitong taon na ang nakararaan. Kaya marami ang nasabik at itinodo ang kanilang partisipasyon sa laro.

“Actually, bowling is very new for Filipinos here. But we are so excited to play this one because this a small community for bowling and then now we can create this one into a big community for players of bowling. It also helps for our mentality and physical since Filipinos here are just working so it is a very helpful activity,” sabi ng Pilipinang bowling player na si Leii Olicia.

Dumalo sa tournament ang defense attache ng Pilipinas sa Cambodia na si Colonel Shalimar Imperial para magbigay suporta.

“The Filipino community has been very supportive to all the activities of the embassy in Cambodia and not just that, the officers of the Samahang Pilipino in Cambodia has been very active in organizing activities to keep the Filipino community closer to each other,” ani Defense Attache Col. Shalimar Imperial.

Sinamantala na rin ni Colonel Imperial ang pagkakataon na ipakilala sa mga Pilipino ang incoming defense attache na si Captain Leo Dimoc na magsisimulang manungkulan sa Hunyo.

“We are a one country dito sa Cambodia in all aspects of the government is well-represented. So that includes the populates dito. Yung ating Filipino community which I think is very much helpful also with all their support dito sa representation natin sa Philippines dito sa Cambodia,” pahayag ni incoming Defense Attache Capt. Leo Dimoc.

Ayon kay Captain Dimoc, malaking bagay ang matibay na samahan ng mga Pilipino sa Cambodia maging sa planong pagpapalawak ng defense engagement ng Pilipinas sa naturang bansa.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.