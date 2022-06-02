US announces new $700M military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a new $700 million security assistance package for Ukraine including more advanced rocket systems in the face of Russia's continuing military aggression against its neighbor.

The move will bring total US military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $4.6 billion since Russia launched its invasion Feb. 24, according to the US government.

The package includes high mobility artillery rocket systems, which will enable the Ukrainian military to hit targets at a distance of about 80 kilometers. Four systems will be provided, along with an initial tranche of munitions, according to the Pentagon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has given "assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory," reflecting US intentions not to seek to escalate the conflict.

Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the assurances have been given at "multiple levels" of the Ukrainian government, including by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While reiterating the US position that it has no intention of coming into direct conflict with Moscow, Kahl said, "Russia doesn't get a veto over what we send to the Ukrainians."

"The Ukrainians didn't start this war, the Russians did...The Russians can end this conflict anytime they want," he said, adding, "So we are mindful of the escalation risk, but in the first instance, we're focused on what we think the Ukrainians need for the current fight."

Biden said in a statement, "The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners and continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself."