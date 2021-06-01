Japan's imperial family members receive COVID vaccines for 1st time

TOKYO - Three senior members of Japan's imperial family received coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday at a hospital on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, sources close to the matter said, marking the first confirmed inoculations among the royals.

Prince Hitachi, 85, the younger brother of former Emperor Akihito, his wife Princess Hanako, 80, and Princess Nobuko, 66, widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, were administered the shots at the Imperial Household Hospital, as the country's inoculation program targeting people aged 65 and older was launched in April.

Former Emperor Akihito, 87, former Empress Michiko, 86, 97-year-old Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the country's imperial family and widow of the late Prince Mikasa, and Princess Hisako, 67, widow of the late Prince Takamado, are also eligible for the vaccinations.

The Imperial Household Agency said in May it will not make public the vaccination status of the royal family members as it concerns personal information.

==Kyodo

