Watch more News on iWantTFC

Consul General Angelica Escalona has only been in Canada for just over a week but she has already begun working.

More than 70 leaders and representatives of the Filipino community welcomed her at a gathering on May 26.

"I don't even have a home yet," she said. "But I thought it's best to meet the Filipino community as soon as possible."

Escalona began her diplomatic career as a foreign service officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs more than 25 years ago.

She previously served as the Philippine's consul general to Manado, Indonesia prior to her appointment.

"Wherever you go, you can find Filipinos," Escalona added. "They will always welcome you warmly and they will always lend a helping hand."

Filipino-Canadians brought to Escalona some of their concerns during the gathering.

They include issues faced by migrant workers and caregivers, as well as on education.

Escalona said she will work to improve the consular services in Toronto. She also vowed to actively engage with Filipinos and foster closer cooperation between officials and the private sector.

"I know that I can rely on you to work with me," she said, "on promoting the interests of the Philippines and of the Filipino community here."