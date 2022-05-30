Italy scraps coronavirus entry rules

People in the historic center of Naples, southern Italy, 01 May 2022, on the day when new COVID-19 rules come into force. Most of Italy's remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped on 01 May, when it is no longer necessary to have the 'base Green Pass' certificate showing a person's COVID-19 vaccination status, recovery or a recent negative test result, to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants or access health centres, gyms, sporting events, night clubs and conferences. Wearing a facemask to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices, bars, restaurants and most places of work, will no longer be mandatory, although still recommended. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

ROME - Italy said Monday it was dropping the requirement to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test before entering the country.

The health ministry announced that the requirement to show a so-called "Green Pass" to enter Italy "will not be extended" when it expires on May 31.

Italy was the first European country hit by coronavirus in early 2020 and has had some of the toughest restrictions, including requiring all workers to show a Green Pass.

As cases eased and a majority of the population were vaccinated, most measures were lifted although masks are still required on public transport and in schools.

Italy on Monday recorded another 7,537 cases and 62 deaths, taking the total to 166,631, according to health ministry figures.

