China brushes aside US accusation of forced labor on fishing fleet

China on Monday brushed aside the US accusation of forced labor on a fleet of fishing vessels, saying such information is "purely fabricated."

On Friday, the US government said it had blocked imports of tuna and other seafood harvested by the fleet operated by a company based in China's northeastern port city of Dalian over alleged forced labor.

The US claims of "forced labor, crew abuse and salary deduction are completely inconsistent with the facts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

"China firmly opposes such political manipulation and calls on the United States to respect basic facts and revoke the wrong decision. China will take some necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms," he added.

The US move came as the administration of President Joe Biden has been stepping up pressure on China amid concern over its human rights violations, including against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's far-western Xinjiang region.

US law prohibits the importation of merchandise produced, wholly or in part, by convict or forced labor.

Dalian Ocean Fishing Co., which operates more than 30 vessels, said on its website that it has supplied premium tuna also to the Japanese market.