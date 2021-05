Children play at an exercise area near Houhai Lake in Beijing, China, Aug. 28, 2020. Tingshu Wang, Reuters/File

BEIJING - China has further relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have a maximum of 3 children after a recent census showed its population is rapidly aging, state media Xinhua reported Monday.

"To actively respond to the aging of the population... a couple can have 3 children," Xinhua said, citing a Monday meeting of China's elite Politburo leadership committee hosted by President Xi Jinping.

More details to follow.

