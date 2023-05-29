China plans to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030
Kyodo News
Posted at May 30 2023 07:27 AM | Updated as of May 30 2023 07:51 AM
JIUQUAN - China plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, the China Manned Space Agency said Monday as Beijing aims to become a major space power.
The announcement comes as the CMSA is set to launch a rocket carrying three astronauts Tuesday to its space station to replace three others who have been on board since last November.
China has started the development of a new manned spacecraft and a new-generation Long March-10 rocket, the CMSA said at a press conference held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China's northwestern province of Gansu.
==Kyodo
moon, china, space travel, beijing, ANC, ANC promo
- /news/05/30/23/period-of-interpellation-para-sa-maharlika-investment-fund-isinara-na-sa-senado
- /sports/05/30/23/ex-raptors-coach-agrees-to-guide-nba-76ers-report
- /news/05/30/23/betty-weakens-signal-no-2-still-up-in-some-areas
- /video/news/05/30/23/call-center-agent-hinoldap-sa-qc-2-suspek-tiklo
- /video/news/05/30/23/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-4-anyos-na-bata-kapangalan-ng-isang-serial-killer