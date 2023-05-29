Home  >  Overseas

China plans to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030

Posted at May 30 2023 07:27 AM | Updated as of May 30 2023 07:51 AM

Photos of the moon (R) and Earth (L), taken by South Korea's first lunar orbiter, Danuri, are displayed at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023. EPA-EFE/Yonhap/Pool
JIUQUAN - China plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, the China Manned Space Agency said Monday as Beijing aims to become a major space power.

The announcement comes as the CMSA is set to launch a rocket carrying three astronauts Tuesday to its space station to replace three others who have been on board since last November.

China has started the development of a new manned spacecraft and a new-generation Long March-10 rocket, the CMSA said at a press conference held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China's northwestern province of Gansu.

