Japanese cargo ship collides with foreign vessel off Ehime, 3 missing

MATSUYAMA, Japan - A Japanese cargo ship sank early Friday and 3 crew members are missing after it collided with a foreign vessel off the coast of Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, coast guard officials said.

The incident involving the 11,454-ton Japanese ship and a Marshall Islands-registered 2,696-ton chemical tanker was reported at around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, the Imabari Coast Guard Office said.

The Japanese ship had 12 crew members aboard and the 3 who have gone missing are believed to be Japanese men. It sank at around 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the office.

All 13 of the crew members aboard the foreign ship -- 8 South Koreans and 5 Myanmarese -- have been confirmed safe, it said.

