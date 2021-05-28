China promises to give Nepal a million COVID-19 vaccines to cement closer ties

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 5, 2021. Navesh Chitrakar, Reuters

China has promised to supply a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal in the latest sign of a warming relationship between the two countries.

In another indicator of their increasing closeness, on Tuesday Nepal opened a new consulate general in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, its fifth diplomatic office in the country.

The opening of the office, hailed by both sides as an important step to promote exchanges in trade and culture, was followed by a top-leader call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday, when Xi promised to “provide for and support” the Himalayan country as it fights one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks.

While the official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry did not specify what support would be provided, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi posted on Twitter that Xi had promised to “provide 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance”.

The latest display of a closer bond between the two countries came as China stepped up its efforts to support South Asian countries in their fight against the pandemic.

Lin Minwang, a professor at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, said the relationship with Nepal has become increasingly important to China considering the current geopolitical climate with India.

“Among the South Asian countries, Nepal became the first to have representation in Chengdu,” Lin said, citing an unfulfilled 2015 agreement with India to establish an office in the city and a Chinese mission in Chennai.

“The bilateral relationship between Nepal and China has always been one of the better ones among South Asian countries, there aren’t a lot of major obstacles … While Nepal may not seem like it carries high geopolitical value to China when considering its population and economic size … if we look at things from a wider perspective for China, maintaining the good relationship is very important for Beijing on many levels, and will bring a lot of constructive and strategic value to China’s border stability,” Lin said, referring to Nepal’s border with Tibet.

Nepal, landlocked and sandwiched between China in the north and India in the south, has especially struggled to secure medical equipment and liquid oxygen after India stopped exporting these materials as it struggled with its own Covid-19 crisis. Last week Hou said China was providing its neighbour with 30,000 litres of liquid oxygen, 800 filled oxygen cylinders, 10 oxygen concentrators, 5 ventilators, 200 ICU beds and 15,000 antigen kits.

Bhaskar Koirala, director of the Nepal Institute of International and Strategic Studies in Kathmandu, said: The enhancement of bilateral relations between China and Nepal will create positive impetus on the economic and political fronts.

“These same factors will also create ripple effects that will surely lead to an acceleration of other big power interests in Nepal.”

China has offered support to a number of other South Asian countries – including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – while India struggles with its own outbreak.

Last month at a meeting that India did not attend it promised to set up a supplies reserve and poverty alleviation cooperation centre.

China’s pledge it will help India fight the pandemic has also generated further tensions between the two countries, which were involved in a protracted stand-off along their disputed border last year, after officials complained of overpriced materials.

