More than 3.5 million dead, 168 million infected with COVID-19 worldwide

A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination campaign for homeless people in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. Ricardo Moraes, Reuters

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,500,321 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Thursday.

At least 168,332,420 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 13,028 new deaths and 551,955 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,847, followed by Brazil with 2,398 and the United States with 1,016.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 591,957 deaths from 33,191,141 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 454,429 deaths from 16,274,695 cases, India with 315,235 deaths from 27,369,093 cases, Mexico with 222,232 deaths from 2,402,722 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,748 deaths from 4,470,297 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 307 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 280, the Republic of North Macedonia with 257 and Bulgaria with 253.

Europe overall has 1,128,734 deaths from 52,651,938 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,020,039 deaths from 32,325,617 infections, and the United States and Canada 617,308 deaths from 34,556,657 cases.

Asia has reported 462,673 deaths from 35,461,989 cases, the Middle East 141,351 deaths from 8,502,303 cases, Africa 129,117 deaths from 4,785,873 cases, and Oceania 1,099 deaths from 48,048 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

