Daly City hosts delegation of Pangasinan officials

Equipped with hard hats and safety vests, a delegation of officials from Pangasinan province in the Philippines were given a tour of Daly City's water facilities.

From there, the group visited city hall to get a look on how the San Francisco Bay Area city, home to many Filipinos, operates.

Daly Mayor Ray Buenaventura, a Filipino-American, touted the meeting as forging a new relationship with different Philippine cities and provinces.

"We are expanding and we are making sure that we reach out to as many people as we can," he said.

Von Mark Mendoza, special assistant to Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III, said many ideas and plans were discussed during the visit.

"This was inspired by our governor to promote convergence," Mendoza said. "We should go out and strengthen linkages with other institutions."

The visit was also made possible by the San Francisco-based United Pangasinenses of America, Inc.

Mendoza said they discussed the ongoing projects in Pangasinan to help make the Philippines self-sufficient in salt production.

He also shared plans for a massive commuter project.

"We will build the governor's vision to build a highway that will connect the eastern and western parts of Pangasinan," Mendoza added.