Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Naninilbihan bilang pansamantalang apostolic administrator o tagapamuno ng simbahan ng Archdiocese of Agana ang Pilipinong si Father Romeo “Romy” Convocar.

Siya ang pansamantalang humalili kay Archbishop Michael Byrnes na nagbitiw sa pwesto nitong Marso dahil sa kanyang karamdaman.

Humawak ng iba-ibang pwesto si Father Romy na matagal na ring naninilbihan sa isla bilang vicar general.

“I was a chaplain of the Philippine Navy for about 10 years. I served them in Mindanao, Cebu, La Union as a chaplain to the different units. When I moved here in Guam, I became a part of the clergy of Agana and I served the archdiocese in many different capacities as pastor, then rector sa Cathedral, then as Apostolic Administrator as appointed by the Holy Father,” pahayag ni Fr. Romy.

Malaking bahagi ang simbahang Katolika sa Guam kung saan malaking porsyento ng populasyon ay mga Katoliko. Humaharap sa mga hamong pinansyal ang Archdiocese dahil sa pagbaba ng desisyon sa kaso ng pang-aabusong sekswal na isinampa laban sa ilang pari nito.

“Well, I am very happy to serve the community in this capacity. Maraming challenges dito. You have heard of our court cases. We are moving forward with implementation on what the judge confirmed regarding compensation of the victims dito sa Guam, historical abuse. Ngayon, we are moving forward. It is like a new chapter for the church,” ani Fr. Romy.

Tinatayang mula 34 hanggang 45 milyong dolyar ang kabuuang kompensasyon na inaprubahan ng korte para sa mga naging biktima. Dahil dito kailangang magbenta ng mga ari-arian ang simbahan at magdeklara ng bankruptcy sa district court ng Guam. Pero ayon kay Tony Diaz na tagapagsalita ng Archdiocese, bagamat dumaan sa hamong pinansyal at legal umuusad na muli ang simbahan.

“I think the word transition is a very appropriate word to describe the church in Guam right now. Transition with a lot of challenges. But as the transition is happening, we have made progress. We continue to make progress and it is really by the grace of God that we move forward,” sabi ni Diaz.

Ayon kay Father Romy gagawin niya ang responsibilidad ng arsobispo ng Agana hanggang magkaroon ng bagong arsobispo ang isla.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.