New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy welcomed members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to the governor's mansion as part of the AAPI Heritage Month celebration.

The Democratic governor said New Jersey recognizes the contributions of the AAPI community. In turn, he said, the state vows to guarantee protection to members of the diverse community.

"We will do whatever we can, always, with great vigilance," he said, "to push back against hateful speech and actions."

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, meanwhile, acknowledged the hard work of her Filipino-American chief policy director for making the event happen.

"New Jersey has one of the most diverse communities in the nation," said Lauren Lalicon. "It was really important for him (Murphy) to be able to highlight the community and our contributions to the state."

Jonathan Wong, who was re-elected city council member in Mahwah, thanked Murphy for his dedication in bringing the community together.

"[It's] a strong showing of support for the AAPI community," said Wong.

New Jersey is the second state after Illinois to implement Asian American studies in its public schools.

Murphy signed a bill into law in January, which mandates teaching Asian American history in the K-12.

The move seeks to ensure that the contributions, the history and heritage of the AAPI, are included in New Jersey's student learning standards.