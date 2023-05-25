Watch more News on iWantTFC

A community hit by a horrific tragedy is back on its feet and is dancing once more after the January mass shooting in California.

Members of the community gathered at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, the second location, where the gunman, Huu Can Tran went after killing 11 people in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles county history.

It was in the studio where Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the dance hall, disarmed the gunman to put a stop to the rampage.

Four months later, the community held a dance celebration to show its resilience against all odds, and to honor those who lost their lives.

Valentino Alvero, the lone Filipino killed in the mass shooting, reportedly saved his dancing partner from being killed that day.

Filipino among fatalities in Monterey Park shooting

He was said to have covered a young Chinese woman named Amy with his body twice to shield her from high-caliber bullets.

Alvero's daughter Kristenne Reidy said she has always considered her father as her hero. "I'm very proud of him for being so kind and loving," Reidy said. "His last act was to save another person."

Tsay, meanwhile, said the Asian-American community there has been deeply changed after the shooting.

He previously received a standing ovation during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address, for his heroic act.

Tsay said he is now partnering with organizations to provide the community with much-needed services, especially on mental health.

“Healing means not only getting back to the place you were," he added, "but also improving on that and elevating it to see how you can give more back to the community.”

At least 230 mass shootings have been recorded in the U.S. so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.