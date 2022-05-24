Two people were killed and a dozen children injured Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, police and a local hospital said.

Local police said a suspect had been taken into custody following the shooting which began at around noon at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, a small community just over an hour west of San Antonio.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook that 13 children had been transferred there for treatment. It said two people were deceased on arrival.

While initial reports said the two dead were both children, the hospital did not specify the victims' ages.

Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings and a nationwide wave of gun violence, multiple initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and local councils to enact their own restrictions.

The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent compared to 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest data.