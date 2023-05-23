Kabataang Pilipino sa HK inaanyayahan sa mental health workshop series

HONG KONG - Inaanyayahan ng Philippine Consulate general o PCG sa Hong Kong ang mga kabataang Pilipino sa syudad na lumahok sa series ng workshops patungkol sa mental health sa pamamagitan ng mga kwentong Pinoy na pangungunahan ng Section Juan o "Puso’t Isip: Understanding Mental Health Through Filipino Stories." Ang Section Juan ay isang pioneer support group para sa mga kabataang Pinoy sa Hong Kong.

Ayon pa sa konsulado, bahagi ang workshops ng programang MindMatters Initiative ng Hong Kong University of Science and Technology na suportado naman ng konsulado at ng Sentro Rizal Hong Kong.

Hinihikayat ang mga kabataang Pilipino sa HK na lumahok sa mental health workshop series

Layon ng workshops ang mga sumusunod:

Engage with Filipino cultural texts to understand the historically and culturally contextualized nature of mental health

Acquire basic knowledge pertaining to mental health first aid

Understand the intersections between race, culture, ethnicity and mental health

Get the chance to share your mental health story through the arts and be part of Section Juan's next #ProjectIAm

Build community with other Filipinos in Hong Kong

Bukas ang workshop series para sa mga edad 18 hanggang 30 na idaraos sa Sentro Rizal, Philippine Consulate General Hong Kong, 14/F United Centre, Admiralty sa mga sumusunod na petsa:



Session 2: 28 May, 2023 (2:00-3:30pm)



Session 3: 4 June, 2023 (2:00-3:30pm)

Nauna nang naidaos ang unang session noong May 21.

At para sa mga interesadong lumahok, maaaring magparehistro sa link na ito.

Maaari ring makipag-ugnayan sa Section Juan sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala sa kanila ng email sa: sectionjuan@gmail.com.