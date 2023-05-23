QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - Ipagdiriwang ng mga Pilipino sa Queensland, Australia ang ika-125 kalayaan ng Pilipinas o Bayanihan Festival 2023 sa June 3 mula 9:00am hanggang 5:00pm na idaraos sa outdoor venue na Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct sa Logan City Council ng Kingston, Queensland, Australia. Ang programa ay proyekto ng Filipino Australian Brisbane Society o FABS habang o fficial media partner ang iWantTFC.

“We are so excited and have so much gratitude to the Logan City Council for allowing Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc. to once again be the gracious recipient of its Community Event Funding for 2023.

Logan's newly refurbished asset, the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct will once again be the home to FABS's celebration of the Philippine Independence Day...With this financial support along with other support from the business community and the Queensland Government, we are able to deliver on this day (3 June 2023), a world-class event, free for everyone to witness and to be proud of - the Bayanihan Festival 2023,” pahayag ng FABS.

Inaanyayahan ang mga Pilipino maging mga dayuhan na lumahok sa Bayanihan Festival 2023 sa June 3 sa Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct sa Logan City Council ng Kingston, Queensland, Australia

Tinitiyak ng FABS na isang fun family day ang pagdiriwang dahil sa mas maraming children activities.

“For the first time, we are excited to announce we will have Old McDonald's Travelling Farm for the little kiddies and animal lovers to enjoy...

Those who attended last year gave feedback that it would be good to have more things to do for the children. We listened to you and made sure that there are a variety of activities we can provide the kiddies attending throughout the day. Giant interactive board games and plush toys for the young ones will be on the grounds,” sabi ng FABS.

At kapag Pinoy party, hindi mawawala ang pagpapakitang gilas ng mga talento ng mga Pilipino sa pagkanta dahil mayroon ding magtatanghal na Pinoy divas at Pinoy sessionistas:

“You will be treated to an amazing musical performance by 4 of the most beautiful Pinoy male voices in South East Qld. They will make you want to sing along with the tunes of the old and the new.

FABS Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc. aim to showcase the creme de la creme of Filipino talent...you will hear the powerful voices of the beautiful ladies to render popular OPM songs that you can sing along to...”

Bibigyang parangal din ng mga kababayan sa nasabing selebrasyon ang mga bayaning Pilipino tulad nina Lapu-Lapu, Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio at iba pa:

“As a lead up to our 125 years of Philippine Independence Day, we honour the heroes that began the history of “Kalayaan” (Independence).

Our Bayanihan Festival 2023 will have an opening production number that will give honour to the Philippine heroes of yesteryears. Their story of courage and bravery must be remembered and passed on to future generations.”

Bukas ang FABS sa mga Pilipinong gustong maging volunteer sa event. Iclick ang link na ito para magparehistro.

“We're calling out to all volunteers who want to be a part of this vibrant event and contribute their time and skills to make it a success. Whether you're passionate about food, music, or cultural exchange, we have a role for you. Your dedication and commitment will make a difference in creating an unforgettable experience for our attendees,” ani FABS.

Punong-puno ng iba-ibang nakaka-excite na programa ang Bayanihan Festival ngayong taon na tinagurian ding Queensland’s biggest Filipino Festival: