20 dead as freak weather hits China ultramarathon: officials

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 23 2021 10:07 AM

BEIJING - Twenty runners have died during an ultramarathon in northwest China that was hit by extreme weather, local officials said Sunday.

"Abrupt, extreme weather" including hail and ice rain hit a section of the 100-kilometer cross-country race in Gansu province at around 1pm Saturday, leaving 20 dead and one missing as of Sunday morning, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing.

