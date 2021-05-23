20 dead as freak weather hits China ultramarathon: officials

BEIJING - Twenty runners have died during an ultramarathon in northwest China that was hit by extreme weather, local officials said Sunday.
"Abrupt, extreme weather" including hail and ice rain hit a section of the 100-kilometer cross-country race in Gansu province at around 1pm Saturday, leaving 20 dead and one missing as of Sunday morning, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing.
lxc/je
© Agence France-Presse
RELATED VIDEO
ANC, China, disaster, race, China weather, China race deaths, extreme weather China, ultramarathon, ultramarathon China, ultramarathon China deaths