JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Lumahok ang Pilipinas sa pangunguna ni Department of Trade o DTI Secretary Fred Pascual sa 22nd Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council o AECC noong May 7 na idinaos sa Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ang tema ngayong taon sa ilalim ng chairmanship ng Indonesia: “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” kung saan nagtipon-tipon ang ASEAN Economic Ministers o AEM sa nasabing pulong. Kinikilala ng AEM ang pangangailangan sa paggamit ng sustainability initiatives sa rehiyon tulad ng clean energy at pagdevelop sa carbon neutrality at electric vehicle o EV ecosystem.

Alinsunod na rin sa EV initiative, ginawa ng pinal at inendorso na ng AEM para sa adoption ng leaders sa 42nd ASEAN Summit ang declaration sa Developing Regional Electric Vehicle Ecosystem. Sa ilalim ng inisyatibong ito, pinagtitibay ang regional cooperation at collaboration sa pagsusulong ng standards sa paggamit ng e-vehicle. Dahil dito, tinataya ring magiging global production hub ang Southeast Asian region para sa EV industry.

Napapanahon din ang inisyatibong ito ayon kay Sec. Pascual dahil pinoposisyon ngayon ng Pilipinas ang kakayahan nitong maging manufacturing hub sa rehiyon.

“We are happy to inform Member States that the Philippines has signed the Republic Act 11697 also known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA, which was promulgated on 15 April 2022. This legislation reflects our strong commitment toward a greener mobility and fossil fuel-free environment. We are also currently working on our EV Incentive Strategy to encourage more EV investments in the country,” pahayag ni Sec. Pascual.

Mga opisyal na lumahok sa 22nd Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council noong May 7 sa Jakarta, Indonesia

Ayon pa sa DTI, suportado rin ng AEM ang iba pang regional integration initiatives tulad ng pagmo-monitor ng progreso ng AEC Blueprint 2025, pag-develop ng Post-2025 Vision at implementasyon ng Indonesia’s Priority Economic Deliverables sa ilalim ng ASEAN 2023 Chairmanship nito.

Binigyang diin din ni DTI Sec. Pascual ang commitment ng Pilipinas sa agenda ng ASEAN sustainability na pwedeng magpalakas sa kompetisyon at existing domestic reforms ng bansa.