Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Chinese province

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Qinghai province in China, early on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 7, was at a depth of 10 kms, GFZ said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was about 523 kms west southwest of Lanzhou, China, which has a population of over 2.6 million, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

Qinghai is a sparsely populated province located in the northeastern part of the Tibetan Plateau.

