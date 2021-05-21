Recovered COVID-19 patients in HK still suffering months after being discharged

Nearly half of recovered Covid-19 patients still suffer from abnormal lung functions such as shortness of breath three months after being discharged, according to data from a public hospital.

The tests showed that as of April, about 46 per cent of 167 recovered patients at Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok had abnormal levels of oxygen travelling from their lungs to their bloodstream three months after treatment.

Lung function remained poor for 16.7 per cent of people nine months after recovery.

Dr Owen Tsang Tak-yin, medical director of the Hospital Authority's Infectious Disease Centre, pointed out that the abnormalities were mostly experienced by elderly and chronically ill patients.

"They may experience shortness of breath while climbing stairs or running after a bus," he said, adding that regular exercise and a balanced diet could help patients improve their lung function over time.

Tsang said 16 per cent of more than 1,300 discharged patients had to undergo pulmonary function tests, which show how well the lungs are working.

More than 11,500 people, or 97.6 per cent of Hong Kong's Covid-19 patients, have been discharged so far.

Meanwhile, psychological screening for 190 discharged Covid-19 patients at the Hospital Authority's West Kowloon Cluster, which covers five public hospitals, found 21.6 per cent had moderate-to-severe distress.

Most of them were women and the average age of those polled was 40.8.

The authority targeted adult Hong Kong residents for the screening. A total of 190 people responded and accepted the screening between February 2020 and April 2021.

Three standard self-report questionnaires were used to assess patients' depressive symptoms, anxiety and distress.

Some recovered Covid-19 patients worried they had burdened others who had to be sent to quarantine centres, said Dr Kitty Wu Kit-ying, department manager of clinical psychology at the Kowloon West Cluster.

Some felt they were discriminated against by neighbours or people around them, while others were scared they would get infected again and tried to avoid going to "dirty" places such as the bathroom, Wu added.

More than a third of those polled believed Covid-19 posed some threat to their lives. About 19 per cent said they suffered depressive symptoms, while 12.1 per cent experienced anxiety.

Wu said she hoped society could help break down the stigma of seeking help to build up support and promote recovery for Covid-19 patients.

