Lebanon's Hezbollah hails 'historic victory' for Palestinians

Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and the ruling Hamas Islamic movement in Gaza City on Friday. The ceasefire brokered by Egypt came into force after 11 days of deadly fighting that has claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. Mahmud Hams, AFP

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement hailed a "historic victory" for the Palestinians after a ceasefire took effect Friday between Israel and Gaza militants following 11 days of fighting.

"Hezbollah congratulates the heroic Palestinian people and its valiant resistance on the historic victory achieved... against the Zionist enemy," the Shiite militant group said in a statement.

Hezbollah, which fought its own devastating war with Israel in 2006 but remains a powerful force in Lebanese politics, has close relations with Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire went into effect at 2:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), ending the most serious fighting in years.

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Rockets fired by Gaza militants claimed 12 lives in Israel, including two children and an Israeli soldier, according to the police.

RELATED VIDEO