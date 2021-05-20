Israel, Gaza militants announce ceasefire

People look out from a building damaged after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip last week landed nearby, in Petah Tikva, Israel May 20, 2021. Nir Elias, Reuters

Israel and the two main Palestinian armed groups in Gaza — Hamas and Islamic Jihad — agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday to end 11 days of conflict.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional . . . ceasefire."

Hamas and Islamic Jihad then confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force at 2 a.m. Friday (2300 GMT).

(More details to follow.)

