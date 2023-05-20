Zelenskyy arrives in Japan for G-7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C) is seen through a fence as he arrives at the Hiroshima airport to attend the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on Saturday to join discussions at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, according to a Japanese government source, making it his first trip to the Asian nation since Russia launched its war against his country.

Zelenskyy's planned in-person attendance at the G-7 summit in the western city was confirmed by the Japanese government earlier in the day, in a sign of the G-7's strong backing for the Eastern European country as it seeks to push back against Russia's aggression.

The Ukrainian president, who was initially due to attend the summit online, later expressed a "strong" desire to join it in person, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"After carefully considering the summit agenda and schedules, we decided that we will hold a session on Ukraine among the G-7 leaders, with the in-person attendance of President Zelenskyy, on the final day of the summit," it said.

Zelenskyy will attend as a guest a session on "peace and stability" between the leaders of the G-7 and invited non-member nations on the final day. He also plans to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the summit.

According to sources familiar with the plan, the Ukrainian leader is also considering visiting a Hiroshima museum documenting the devastation caused by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, and to lay a wreath at a nearby cenotaph for the atomic bomb victims.

The G-7 leaders, including from nuclear powers Britain, France, and the United States, did the same thing a day before and demonstrated their strong opposition to any threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia in its war against its neighbor.

Zelenskyy recently traveled to Italy, Germany, France and Britain for talks with their leaders, stepping up calls for further support, with Ukraine in need of more military equipment ahead of a planned counter-offensive against Russia.

Zelenskyy left Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Friday after attending the Arab League Summit, the country's state-run media said. According to a French diplomatic source, he is using a French government plane for his trip to Japan.

Kishida invited Zelenskyy to the G-7 summit during his trip on March 21 to Ukraine, and at that time they agreed he would participate online, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Zelenskyy last visited Japan in October 2019 to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Tokyo and to hold talks with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

==Kyodo