Biden says in A-bomb museum guest book to strive for nuke-free world

A handout photo made available by the G7 Hiroshima Summit Host shows US President Joe Biden (L) being welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida upon his arrival at the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima island during the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19, 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/G7 Hiroshima Summit Host



HIROSHIMA - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to strive toward a world free of nuclear weapons in a message he wrote in the guest book of a museum in Hiroshima documenting the devastation caused by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, the Japanese government said Saturday.

"May the stories of this Museum remind us all of our obligations to build a future of peace," Biden said after his visit to the museum on Friday. "Together let us continue to make progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons."

The U.S. president is visiting the western Japan city for the Group of Seven summit meeting through Sunday.

Kyodo

