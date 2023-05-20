Watch more News on iWantTFC

British Columbia's Royal Canadian Mounted Police recently held a forum to help address anti-Asian hate in the province.

The event was part of the observance of the Victims and Survivors Crime Week in Canada.

Winston Sayson is a retired BC Trial Crown counsel. The Filipino-Canadian stressed that racism still exists in Canada but it has evolved.

"We don’t hire Pinoys because they don’t speak good English. They can’t say that anymore," he said. "Now they say, we need to hire people with local experience, with that knowledge of the language. It’s a different way of packaging the same kind of lack of chances for those who do not speak English as a first language."

Staff Sergeant Frank Jang, criminal operations advisor for the BC RCMP, said that while hate crimes targeting Asians have declined, it remains a top concern for law enforcement.

He said this is why the RCMP is reaching out to the Asian community to encourage them to report hate crimes.

"Even after the pandemic has dissipated, there’s still hate in the community, there’s still discrimination," Jang added. "Maybe not as much as we’ve seen during the pandemic but it still exists and that’s a problem for us."

Community leader Marius Alparaque said he is glad that the RCMP is trying to connect with the community.

He added that many Filipino-Canadians find it difficult to trust the police.

Meanwhile, Filipino-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore, who is the parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, said the BC legislature is in the process of drafting an anti-racism law.



"[We are] really gathering information to understand what are the gaps in services and programs," she said. "Our next step is now to work towards bringing in Anti-Racism legislation."