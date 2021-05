A view of the newly calved iceberg designated A-76 by scientists, the largest currently afloat in the world according to the European Space Agency (ESA), and captured by the ESA's Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission is seen in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on May 20, 2021. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel-1 Mission, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO/Handout via Reuters

PARIS - A huge iceberg, the world's largest, has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said Thursday.

Called A-76 and roughly the shape of Manhattan but more than 70 times bigger, it was picked up on satellite images and is "currently the largest berg in the world", the ESA said.

