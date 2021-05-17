US to send extra 20 mln vaccine doses abroad, says White House

Stickers are seen at a coronavirus disease vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12 to 15-year-olds in Pasadena, Calif., May 14, 2021. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

The United States will release an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, bringing the total being shipped out to 80 million, the White House said Monday.

"The United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said President Joe Biden would formally announce the move in a televised address later Monday.

More details to follow.

