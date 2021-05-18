127 missing after vessel sinks in India cyclone: navy
Agence France-Presse
Posted at May 18 2021 01:42 PM
MUMBAI— Some 127 people went missing Tuesday after a vessel adrift off Mumbai's coast sank during Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian navy said as 2 ships and helicopters were deployed to assist in the search.
The vessel was carrying 273 people when it started drifting on Monday as strong winds battered India's western coast, sending huge waves crashing onto its shores and turning roads into rivers.
More details to follow.
