Home  >  Overseas

127 missing after vessel sinks in India cyclone: navy

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 18 2021 01:42 PM

Fishermen carry a boat after receiving a warning about the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters

MUMBAI— Some 127 people went missing Tuesday after a vessel adrift off Mumbai's coast sank during Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian navy said as 2 ships and helicopters were deployed to assist in the search.

The vessel was carrying 273 people when it started drifting on Monday as strong winds battered India's western coast, sending huge waves crashing onto its shores and turning roads into rivers.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   India   monster cyclone   Cyclone Tauktae   tauktae   COVID-19   coronavirus   weather   Mumbai   Gujarat  