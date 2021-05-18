127 missing after vessel sinks in India cyclone: navy

Fishermen carry a boat after receiving a warning about the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters

MUMBAI— Some 127 people went missing Tuesday after a vessel adrift off Mumbai's coast sank during Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian navy said as 2 ships and helicopters were deployed to assist in the search.

The vessel was carrying 273 people when it started drifting on Monday as strong winds battered India's western coast, sending huge waves crashing onto its shores and turning roads into rivers.

More details to follow.

SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘TAUKTAE’ LAY CENTRED AT 0930 HRS IST OF 18TH MAY 2021 OVER SAURASHTRA, NEAR LAT. 21.65°N AND LONG. 71.35°E, ABOUT 205 KM SOUTHWEST OF AHMEDABAD, 125 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF SURENDRANAGAR .TO WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A CYCLONIC STORM IN NEXT 03 HRS. pic.twitter.com/NXDv0dBlLe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2021

