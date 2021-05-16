Brazil COVID-19 death toll tops 435,000: Health Ministry

BRASILIA - Brazil recorded 40,941 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,036 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has now registered 15.63 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 435,751, according to ministry data.

Brazil has lagged other nations in vaccinating its people, and the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who has opposed lockdowns and played down the gravity of the virus, is under investigation in Congress for failing to secure timely vaccine supplies.

After reaching a peak of 4,249 COVID-19 deaths in a single day on April 8, Brazil has seen a stabilization at a still high plateau of about 2,000 fatalities a day, just below India.

Health experts are warning that Brazil has not learned from its mistake in easing restrictions last year that led to this year's lethal surge.

COVID-19 has killed 435,751 people in Brazil, second only to the United States, and the South American nation has the third highest number of overall confirmed cases of coronavirus after the United States and India.

Only 16.3% of the population, or 34.4 million people, have received their first dose, and just 7.8%, or 16.4 million people, are fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry.

Due to supply constraints, daily vaccine doses administered have slumped to roughly half of their peak of over a million shots a day in mid April, according to "Our World in Data."



