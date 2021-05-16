Algeria to reopen borders after year-long closure

ALGIERS - Algeria announced Sunday it plans to resume international flights from June 1 following a more than year-long closure of its borders to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The council of ministers approved proposals for a partial reopening of Algeria's land and air borders at the start of June," the presidency said in a statement after a cabinet meeting.

It said the opening would start with "a plan for five daily flights from and to Algiers, Constantine and Oran airports" from June 1.

Algeria has kept its borders closed since March 17, 2020. It had organized flights home for its nationals abroad although they were also suspended earlier this year.

