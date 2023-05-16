Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of a missile attack, in Uman, Cherkasy region, central Ukraine on April 28, 2023. At least 17 people were killed as a result of a rocket attack in Uman, and 18 others were injured, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

KYIV — Ukraine said Tuesday it had downed six advanced Russian hypersonic missiles during an overnight barrage of missiles and drones, in a new show of its bolstered air defense systems.

"Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles," Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an English-language statement on Twitter.

The statement came just over a week after Ukraine said it had downed its first Kinzhal hypersonic missile using US-supplied systems.

Ukraine said early on Tuesday that it destroyed all of the 18 missiles and nine drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal missile in 2018, described it as "an ideal weapon" extremely difficult to intercept.

Ukraine had appealed to its allies to strengthen its air defenses as Russia pounded the country during the winter.

Kyiv received its first US Patriot air defense system in mid-April, which it said it used to down the first Kinzhal missile.

The statement on Tuesday did not specify what weapon had been used to shoot down the Kinzhals overnight.

Some debris fell in several districts of Kyiv, including on its zoo, injuring three people, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

© Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: