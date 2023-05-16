Watch more News on iWantTFC

Three Filipino-Canadians will vie for seats in Alberta's legislative assembly election on May 29.

Lawyer Joseph Angeles is running in Edmonton South, Astrid Kuhn in Calgary-Buffalo, and Rosman Valencia in Calgary East.

The candidates believe it's important to have Filipino representation in Alberta's legislature.

Filipinos make up the third biggest ethnic group in the Canadian province, and it is seen to continue growing in the next three years.

"I firmly believe that we, as a community, are equally qualified to serve in the government," said Angeles. "I think as a community, the third largest in Canada and Alberta should be heard. I think that our concerns should be brought forward to address the gaps that can’t be seen by the legislators."

Kuh, a professor at the University of Calgary, shared how producing a documentary helped her realize the strong need for more leadership roles for Filipinos there.

"I was researching why Filipinos are not represented in government in Canada even though we’re the second largest minority next to the Chinese," she said. "Everybody was stepping forward in all three levels of government except Filipinos."

Valencia, meanwhile, is a teacher at Forest Lawn who became involved with his neighborhood associations.

"I've been volunteering a lot with the organizations here in Calgary," Valencia said. "It's about time that our voice and our experience is represented in the Alberta legislature."

The candidates vow to address issues on immigration, education, and public safety if elected.

For them, it's important for Filipinos to be represented in the legislature, not only to be heard, but also to prove their capacity to lead and to contribute to the growth of the province.