Gaza tower housing media orgs AP, Al Jazeera collapses after Israeli missile strike - witness

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. Mohammed Salem​​​​​​​, Reuters

GAZA - A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by David Clarke)