DFA: 10 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 18,581

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,581 as 10 new cases were recorded Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatality.

This is the third straight day that the DFA reported fewer than 20 new cases.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,050 as 11,369 of those infected have recovered, while 1,162 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,198 in the Asia Pacific, 943 in Europe, 3,794 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/UkrRRZW5vU — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 14, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,131,467 people. The tally includes 18,958 deaths, 1,053,523 recoveries, and 58,986 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 161.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.3 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

