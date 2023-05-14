Thai electoral officials check ballot boxes and electoral items as they prepare for the general election at a district office in Bangkok, Thailand on May 14, 2023. More than 52 million eligible voters will cast their ballots in the May 14 general election. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

BANGKOK — Thai voters went to the polls Sunday for a general election, which result may allow the political vehicle of ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to return to power or retain the status quo under the incumbent, pro-military government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The election comes as Prayut, a 69-year-old former army general who has been in power for eight years, is facing strong political opposition led by the Pheu Thai party run by supporters of Thaksin, amid wishes for change shared by increasing number of voters.

Pheu Thai is projected to win the largest number of seats but whether it will be enough to form a government remains to be seen, according to recent opinion polls.

At stake is control of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives. Elected members of the lower house and military-appointed senators are to cast votes to choose a prime minister. A party fielding candidates for a general election needs to submit up to three names as its premier nominations.

The opinion polls show Pheu Thai leading ahead as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of Thaksin, is uniting the party on behalf of her father, who was ousted in a 2006 coup and fled abroad to avoid legal cases.

The party has pledged a number of populist policies to lift up the people's living standards, claiming Prayut's government has performed poorly, particularly on the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-pandemic period.

But Prayut and his allies have stressed such achievements as improved infrastructure, welfare for those in need, including COVID-19 patients, and an economic stimulus scheme since the last election four years ago. The premier is running for re-election under the newly minted United Thai Nation Party, though he will not run for a seat in parliament.

The smaller Move Forward party, which is liberal and popular among young voters, is also doing well in the opinion polls. The party's progressive proposals include calling for the amendment of harsh laws against insulting the king and the monarchy.

Paetongtarn and Pita Limjaroenrat, the 42-year-old leader of Move Forward, have topped the opinion polls as favorites to become the next prime minister, while Prayut is trailing behind them.

Even if Prayut wins, he will be allowed to serve only a half-term or two years under a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Prayut staged a coup to topple the Pheu Thai-led elected government in May 2014 when he was the army chief and subsequently became interim prime minister of a military-run government. He returned to power under a civilian government after the 2019 election.

In the 2019 election, Pheu Thai won the largest number of seats but failed to gather allies in forming the government, prompting the second place Palang Pracharath Party, which nominated Prayut as its prime minister candidate, to form the government with 18 more parties.

Thaksin tweeted Tuesday that he will return to Thailand soon before his birthday in July, after he escaped trials for the tax evasion and corruption cases and spent nearly 17 years in self-imposed exile.

The former premier is facing around 10 years in prison while some cases are ongoing.

A total of 67 political parties are competing for the 500 seats up for grabs in the election, with 400 for the constituency elections and 100 in the party-list vote.

According to the Election Commission, 52.2 million people are eligible to vote. Voting began at 8 a.m. and will run through 5 p.m.

==Kyodo