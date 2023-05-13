Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Nagtipon-tipon ang mga kinatawan ng Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands at iba pang isla para sa Island Sustainability Conference. Kabilang sa mga dumalo ang mga estudyante mula sa Marianas, maging sa Estados Unidos at iba pang territories.

Naging bahagi rin dito ang Dutch-American Tetris entrepreneur at environmental advocate na si Henk Rogers na itinampok ang buhay sa pelikulang Tetris.

Kada taon dinarayo ng daan-daang katao mula sa iba’t ibang parte ng mundo ang Conference on Island Sustainability sa Guam. Ito ay plataporma para sa diskusyon ng mga isyu at mga solusyon na naka-angkla sa island sustainability.

Kasama sa mga itinampok ang mga Pinoy professional na bahagi ng science, technology, engineering at mathematics o stem workforce ng isla.

Isa rito si Ernesto Guades na isang Pinoy engineer at assistant professor na nagbahagi ng pag-aaral sa sustainable construction sa isla.

“This would answer the issues and problems concerning the depletion of resources on Guam. With this, we can make resilient and sustainable civil infrastructures here,” pagbabahagi ni Guades.

Itinampok din si Doctor Leah Beth Naholowaa, direktor ng Star Base Guam. Kilala siya sa kanyang trabaho sa stem education sa Guam at isinusulong niya ang pagpapatatag ng stem at sustainability.

“In order to do that we have to build capacity. We have to make sure that we have informed citizens. We have to make sure that we have the capacity to develop those programs that promote sustainability,” sabi ni Dr. Naholowaa.

Pinuri naman ni Dr. Austin Shelton, Direktor ng University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability at pangunahing taga-organisa ng kumperensiya ang kontribusyon ng mga Pinoy stem professional.

“We have many people from the Philippines within our island here on Guam that we learn many lessons from...that we work together to think about the abundance of our islands to create a sustainable future,” ani Dr. Shelton.

