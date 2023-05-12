Watch more News on iWantTFC

A new survey by Pew Research has found that more Filipino-Americans identify as Democrats than Republicans.

The think tank made public the results of its study "Diverse Cultures and Shaped Experiences Shape Asian American Identities" on May 8.

The poll suggested that Filipinos have the highest number of members among Asian-Americans who lean Democratic at 68 percent against the 31 percent for the GOP.

"When it comes to political life, Asian Americans represent some of the fastest growing parts of the electorate across the country," the survey said.

It also revealed that Asian-Americans born in the U.S., as well as those between the ages of 18 to 29 were the most Democratic leaning.

Neil Ruiz, a Filipino-American who was the principal investigator of the study, highlighted a partisan break among the respondents.

"I know from the previous surveys and from other surveys that we see that they usually are split," he said. "So there's something different that we saw which is a majority of Filipino-Americans are democratic leaning."

Some two-thirds or 68 percent of the respondents also said it's important for the Asian-American community to have a national leader advancing their concerns.

Ruiz said Pew Research, a nonpartisan fact tank, uses all available social science tools to conduct a multi-year comprehensive study.

He added that fact-based information is the fuel for democracies.

"For democracies to be functional we have to hear from the people," Ruiz said. "We have to have a great understanding so that decisions can be made."