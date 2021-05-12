Police search for driver who critically injured Fil-Am cyclist in Hawaii hit-and-run



A 38-year old Filipino-American cyclist was critically injured after he was struck by a pick-up truck on April 25 in Hawaii.

Bernard Doria is out of the intensive care unit but is still in the hospital recovering from grave injuries.



The person responsible for the accident is still at large.

Doria was riding his bicycle in the Ewa Beach area around 7 p.m. on April 25 when a pickup truck overtook an SUV and struck him in the process.

“It was really bad. He had a lot of broken bones and some of them stuck out of his legs and arms,” said his wife Jennifer.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the scene without rendering aid. Doria was taken to Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.

“You think as an adult, you own up to your responsibility. You're responsible for your actions and he just didn't stop. So it's just cowardly. He is such a coward,” Jennifer said.

The police have released a photo and are now asking for help in identifying the driver of the gray pickup truck, believed to be a Ford,

which was heading eastbound on Hanakahi Street when it hit Doria.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact HPD's Vehicular Homicide Section.

Meanwhile, Doria's wife hopes that what happened to her husband would serve as a reminder for driver's to be mindful of bicyclists and to practice road safety.

“Where they crossed there were speed bumps and they still managed to get through and hurt my husband. I mean, the next thing I think that people could do is just put a cement barrier and just block off the road. I mean, is that what we have to do to keep our people, our Ohana safe?” she said.

Although her husband is recovering, Jennifer said he is still in a lot of pain. She said knowing that the driver is still out there adds to their hurt and they are hoping to seek justice with the public's help.

